28th annual DATOS report: The state of Arizona's Hispanic market

PHOENIX — For nearly 30 years, The Arizona Chamber of Commerce has published DATOS: The State of Arizona's Hispanic Market.

This is the most comprehensive compilation of research on the impact of Hispanic consumers in Arizona and the United States. The in-depth research was unveiled Thursday morning at the annual DATOS breakfast in Phoenix.

The event was hosted by ABC15's Javier Soto.

This year's report focused on Quality Affordable Food and the event included a panel of experts on food insecurity.

"There's 47 million people who are living with food insecurity, who are experiencing that currently. That includes 7 million children. Two of the hardest hit groups last year with the increases, the number increased from 44 million to 47 million. The two groups hit the hardest were Latinos and single moms," Marcos Gaucin, Chief Programs Officer at St. Mary's Food Bank explained.

"Here in Arizona, we have just under a million people who are food insecure. That's about 300,000 children and among Latinos the food insecurity rate is as high as 19%," Gaucin added.

To read the full report, click here.