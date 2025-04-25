211 Arizona service in jeopardy

Solari Crisis and Human Services is calling on state leaders to take action to preserve statewide funding for 211 Arizona.

Solari President Andrew Erwin says that unless $3.5 million in funding is included in the state’s budget, the program will no longer allow you to speak with a real person on the other end of the phone.

Currently, if you call 2-1-1, a real person will answer and help direct you to services like housing, food, heat relief, and transportation. Without the funding, callers would no longer speak with a real person. They would instead make their way through robotic prompts to get the information they are seeking.

Erwin said speaking with a real person ensures the person calling gets their complex needs met.

“We do a lot of work with seniors and individuals with disabilities,” Erwin said. “It might be more difficult for those populations to manage working through things like portals and the internet, and we help facilitate that on their behalf.”

211 Arizona received funding during the pandemic, which allowed them to provide that real person connection. That funding is now running out.

Solari is calling on Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs to include the funding in the 2026 budget. ABC15 reached out to the governor's office. A spokesperson for Governor Hobbs said they respectfully declined to comment.