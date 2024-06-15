2-year-old girl in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a pool near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.
Officials say the girl was found unconscious and not breathing in a backyard pool.
Family told first responders that the girl may have been in the water for 10 minutes.
This incident is under investigation.
This is the second child taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool Saturday afternoon. Just after 1 p.m., a 1-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after being pulled out of a backyard pool.
To help keep your family safe, here are some precautions to take and things to know as you head out to pools, lakes, and other bodies of water this summer:
- Ask water watchers to put away all distractions, such as electronic devices and books.
- Make sure water watchers know the address.
- If at a pool, water watchers should scan the bottom of the pool before leaving and lock the pool gate.
- Water watchers must actively watch those in their care, being sure to scan the area and keep count of everyone in the group, not just children.
- When near a pool, lock any pool gates each time someone enters or exits. Never prop a gate open.
- Be aware of buckets, puddles, ponds and play structures that may be safety hazards.
- Learn how to perform CPR on infants, children and adults. Knowing can save lives.
- Teach all kids to swim at an appropriate age and remember that it’s never too late for adults to learn how to swim.