2-year-old girl in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

PHOENIX — A 2-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a pool near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Officials say the girl was found unconscious and not breathing in a backyard pool.

Family told first responders that the girl may have been in the water for 10 minutes.

This incident is under investigation.

This is the second child taken to the hospital after being pulled from a pool Saturday afternoon. Just after 1 p.m., a 1-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after being pulled out of a backyard pool.

