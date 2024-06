PHOENIX — A toddler is in "extremely critical condition" after being pulled from a backyard pool in west Phoenix Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called to the area of 59th Ave and Thomas Road just after 1 p.m.

First responders arrived and found a 1-year-old boy unconscious and not breathing.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital. It's not clear how long he was in the pool.

Police are now investigating.