2-year-old boy in critical condition after being found in backyard swimming pool in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition after being found unconscious in a backyard swimming pool.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to a home near 31st Avenue and Union Hills Drive for reports of a possible drowning.

When crews arrived they located the boy in the backyard and CPR was already being performed, according to officials.

It's unknown how long the boy was underwater.

He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating and no other details have been provided.

Take a look at ABC15's interactive map of media-reported drowning and near-drowning incidents involving minors in 2024: