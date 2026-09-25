1 injured after shooting at Bass Pro Shops parking lot in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A person has been hospitalized after a firearm sale that went wrong in the parking lot of a Bass Pro Shops Thursday, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police say that just after 1 p.m., they responded to reports of a shooting near Dobson Road and Bass Pro Drive in Mesa.

Authorities learned that the shooting was a result of a "firearm transaction that went wrong," Mesa Police said.

Everyone involved has been detained. There is no known threat to the community.

Mesa Police are reminding the public to use caution when buying or selling items to people that are not familiar with firearms.

The investigation remains ongoing.