Stop it before you see it; 3 ways to end junk mail

Posted at 12:12 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 14:12:40-05

PHOENIX — It's a battle some of us fight all year... stopping junk mail. And it's not the spam you get in your email account.

It's dozens of offers and catalogs you didn't request from places you'll never shop.

With the holidays coming, mailboxes are sure to be full!

So here's my yearly reminder to stop the madness and do something about it.

Catalogchoice.org is a nonprofit with a mission to "stop junk mail for good" from retailers, credit card companies and more.

You choose one of their 10,000 merchants. They send an opt-out request on your behalf. The service is free, but they do take donations.

Dmachoice.org is not free but the cost is minimal, $4 if you register online and $5 if you do it by mail. It lasts 10 years.

They claim to reduce unsolicited promotional offers by 80%. But it won't affect promotions from small local businesses or political parties.

They also offer a 6-year email opt-out service for free.

Optoutprescreen.com stops offers from credit card companies and insurers. It's provided by credit reporting agencies that give your information to these businesses in the first place.

It's free and can stop the offers for five years or permanently.

Social Security and birth date information is optional.

These services are for unsolicited mail.

If you had a relationship with the business in the last couple of years, it may not stop the mail and you will have to contact those businesses individually.

Good luck!

The Federal Trade Commission offers more help if you want to get rid of unsolicited mail.

