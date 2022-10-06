Scammers eye football fans this season

This football season, scammers are tailoring their playbooks to score your personal or financial information.

Don't fall for the cheap ticket deals.

Fake ticket sites lure people in with low prices. But after you purchase, you'll get a phony barcode and your credit information is now with a scammer. Ligia Chang with the Better Business Bureau suggests sticking with official sites and doing your research.

"You can look on ScamTracker and it will show the frequent or recent scams that have happened within your area," said Chang.

Don't share a picture of your ticket online.

If you're seeing your favorite team, you may want to brag online. But don't take a photo of your ticket before the event. Fraudsters can replicate the barcode and sell it! When you show up, your ticket will read as if it's already been scanned.

Don't stream games on unofficial sites.

What if a game is on a channel you don't pay for? You may see an ad for a site promising to stream it. Don't sign up! Not only are you giving out your details, but you're also giving a stranger access to your smart TV or laptop, and potentially your entire home security network.

"There could be a potential for identity theft, there could be phishing," said Chang. "Make sure that your malware is up to date so you and your computer and your electronic devices are protected."

Don't fall for the big-bet promise.

Sports betting is up and running in Arizona and scammers hope to tip the odds. Be wary of offers and contests that may be too good to be true. Chang suggests looking for a place with established proof of service. Make sure it's licensed in Arizona and read the fine print before signing up and signing over your money.

You can track new scams and scam trends in your area with the BBB Scam Tracker.

