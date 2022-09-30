Let Joe Know on the road 2022 event

Let Joe Know on the Road is here for 2022!

We’ll see you Tuesday, October 18th from 5-7 p.m. at Tempe Marketplace.

You can get help with your consumer problems in person for FREE.

We’re taking Let Joe Know on the road to Tempe Marketplace near the Loop 101 and Loop 202 interchange.

That event is happening on Tuesday, October 18th from 5-7 p.m. on the main stage next to Dave and Busters.

Consumer attorneys and experts can help with almost any consumer issue you have including rental and utility aid, landlord/tenant, car repair, child support and custody, scams, contract issues and more!

Our team will pair you up with an expert who you can talk one-on-one with.

Get your paperwork in order, bring all the proof you can, and make sure to write down your questions ahead of time.