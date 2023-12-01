Safety Commission issues CO detector warnings as temperatures drop in Arizona

PHOENIX — As temperatures drop in Arizona, some residents are turning on the heat. However, with the added warmth can come a silent danger - carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is produced when fuel is burned in cars, stoves, fireplaces, furnaces, or generators. It's an odorless, tasteless gas so leaks or build-ups of the gas can go undetected.

So far in 2023, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued consumer warnings and alerts for seven devices meant to detect CO because, when put to a sensitivity test, the devices failed to detect the presence of the deadly gas. According to the CPSC, all seven devices were sold on Amazon. The retailer has since stopped selling the affected detectors.

According to the CDC, at least 420 people die in the United States every year from accidental CO poisoning and more than 100,000 people visit the emergency room every year. A crucial key to safety is a working carbon monoxide detector.

"Place detectors in or near sleeping areas where it will awaken a resident if the alarm goes off while they're sleeping. What is really important is to put the alarm in a place where people can hear it," advised Kanta Sircar, with the CDC's Asthma and Community Health Branch, last year.

The CDC reports only 30% of American homes have functioning CO detectors. While CO detectors are not always required, they are recommended in every residential dwelling, hotel, rental unit, and dorm.

When picking a detector, look for the "UL Certified" stamp showing the detector meets voluntary safety standards developed by CPSC and Underwriters Laboratories. You can read the CPSC's guide to installing CO detectors as well as signs of carbon monoxide poisoning on their website.