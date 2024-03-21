Watch Now
Planning a summer getaway? Airline travel tips consumers should know in 2024

A record 4.7 billion people are projected to fly this year
Posted at 4:39 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 07:39:30-04

Traveling can be stressful, but if you have to navigate delays and cancellations on top of it, you may feel like you're drowning in chaos.

Get ready - 2024 is expected to be even busier. The International Air Transport Association predicts a record 4.7 billion passengers will fly this year.

Now, the U.S. Department of Transportation is considering new rules that would require airlines to reimburse travelers for hotels, meals, and rebooking in cases where the airline is responsible for a cancellation or significant delay that strands travelers.

Currently, airlines are required to give travelers a full refund - including ticket price, taxes, and fees - if the carrier cancels the flight. Many airlines will cover the cost of a transfer ticket to another airline but that's not required by law.

If your flight is significantly delayed or canceled due to staffing, equipment, or something within the airline's control - you have options!

According to the USDOT:

  • 5 of the 10 major airlines will rebook you on another airline for no extra charge.
  • All of the 10 major airlines will provide a meal voucher.
  • 9 of the 10 major airlines will pay for hotels and ground transportation if you're stuck overnight, but you may have to ask.

What if you get to your destination, but your luggage doesn't?
Most airlines reimburse fliers for necessities, like a change of clothes or toiletries. If your bags are declared lost (permanently) you must submit a claim. Travelers should receive reimbursement of up to $3,800 per passenger for domestic luggage.

The U.S. PIRG Education Fund has created a Flyer's Bill of Rights detailing everything consumers need to know when flying. You can read the bill of rights online.

