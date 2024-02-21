Watch Now
NewsLet Joe Know

Actions

More than 1,200 Arizonans file for personal bankruptcy so far in 2024

If you're having financial issues, is bankruptcy a good option for you?
KNXV Fullscreen Let Joe Know
ABC15 Arizona
KNXV Fullscreen Let Joe Know
Posted at 4:28 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 06:29:29-05

If you're having financial issues, is bankruptcy a good option for you?

Beginning on ABC15 News at 5 p.m. Wednesday, we're teaming up with the State Bar of Arizona gathering attorneys for another Ask An Attorney phone bank.

Should you file Chapter 7 bankruptcy to discharge most of your debt or Chapter 13 where you try to pay off some of what's owed?

Should you hire an attorney or file yourself?

Do you know which debts can be discharged, and which debts like alimony and student loans cannot?

They are important questions if you're considering filing for bankruptcy protection.

Latest from Let Joe Know:
Kia Engine Fire Recall

Let Joe Know

Kia mails recall notices for more Sorento SUVs due to fire risks

Kirsten Johnson
5:00 AM, Feb 13, 2024

Let Joe Know

Bill to help seniors financially moves closer to becoming law

Kirsten Johnson
10:13 AM, Feb 12, 2024
Home construction AP

Let Joe Know

Arizona couple's issue with new home builder to be settled by judge

Kirsten Johnson
4:38 AM, Feb 06, 2024

We're partnering with the State Bar of Arizona and from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 21, attorneys will be here taking your calls.

You may have questions about whether your household income allows you to file.

Is there an amount of debt necessary?

And what about alternatives?

Could you reach an out-of-court settlement, try to get reduced payments to creditors, or seek credit counseling?

Phone lines will be open from 5 - 7 p.m. The number to call is 1-855-522-1515.

If you're considering filing bankruptcy, find out more about the process and what to do if an attorney is not involved.

Loading...

Loading...

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Learn more about Let Joe Know: