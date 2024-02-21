More than 1,200 Arizonans file for personal bankruptcy so far in 2024

If you're having financial issues, is bankruptcy a good option for you?

Beginning on ABC15 News at 5 p.m. Wednesday, we're teaming up with the State Bar of Arizona gathering attorneys for another Ask An Attorney phone bank.

Should you file Chapter 7 bankruptcy to discharge most of your debt or Chapter 13 where you try to pay off some of what's owed?

Should you hire an attorney or file yourself?

Do you know which debts can be discharged, and which debts like alimony and student loans cannot?

They are important questions if you're considering filing for bankruptcy protection.

We're partnering with the State Bar of Arizona and from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 21, attorneys will be here taking your calls.

You may have questions about whether your household income allows you to file.

Is there an amount of debt necessary?

And what about alternatives?

Could you reach an out-of-court settlement, try to get reduced payments to creditors, or seek credit counseling?

Phone lines will be open from 5 - 7 p.m. The number to call is 1-855-522-1515.

If you're considering filing bankruptcy, find out more about the process and what to do if an attorney is not involved.