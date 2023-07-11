Death linked to recalled Takata airbag; 'No Drive' order issued for vehicles

Owners of some 2003 Dodge Ram pickup trucks are being urged to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata airbag.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this is the first fatality related to an exploding passenger-side airbag inflator and brings the total number of U.S. fatalities linked to Takata airbag explosions to 26.

Videos in the player above highlight ABC15's previous coverage of Takata airbag recalls and settlements.

According to the agency, this incident is also the first involving a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500. That vehicle was one of more than 380,000 recalled in 2015 for the risk of a ruptured passenger airbag.

Stellantis says the 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 trucks shouldn't be driven until repairs are made. The company says the person was killed in a May 13 crash that caused the airbags to inflate. Neither Stellantis nor the NHTSA have said where the crash happened or identified the victim.

The potential for the dangerous malfunction with Takata airbags led to the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history. At least 67 million Takata inflators have been involved in recalls and about 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide. The exploding airbags sent Takata Corp. of Japan into bankruptcy.

More recalled vehicles could still be on the roads.

NHTSA estimates roughly 84,000 of these Dodge Ram pickup trucks have not been repaired. Drivers and passengers in these unrepaired vehicles are at risk of serious injury or death. If you have one of these vehicles, do not drive it until the recall is completed and your defective airbag is replaced.

“The older a defective Takata airbag inflator gets, the more dangerous it becomes. Please, get your airbag replaced now for your sake, and for the sake of those who love you,” said NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson in a statement released by the agency.

NHTSA is urging all vehicle drivers to check now for open Takata recalls and get the repair done as soon as possible if their vehicle is under recall. These repairs are 100% free. If your vehicle has a Takata airbag recall, contact your dealership and follow any warnings from the vehicle manufacturer.

NHTSA warns even minor crashes can result in exploding Takata airbags that can kill or cause serious injury. Occupants of older model-year vehicles are at higher risk because the age of the airbag has been found to be a contributing factor.

If you want to talk to the manufacturer directly, you can call the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Takata Call Center at 833-585-0144 or go to the manufacturer's website.

Check for recalls using the NHTSA's Recalls Lookup Tool.