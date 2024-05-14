WEDNESDAY: Let ABC15 Know, State Bar of Arizona partner for estate planning phone bank

It's something you don't want to think about so you may put it off, but estate planning is the only way to make sure your wishes are carried out at the time of your death.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, you can get free help from attorneys who handle these difficult issues.

The Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona.

You can call with questions and attorneys will have the answers. Your situation could be easy or complicated. Either way, you don't want to get this wrong, so beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, we are offering free advice.

You can call 1-855-522-1515, but remember the number is only active during phone bank hours.

We'll have attorneys who specialize in probate matters, setting up living trusts and wills.

They can also help with what you should have in place now and what help you'd get from an attorney versus setting up a will yourself.

Learn more about Arizona Probate Court online.