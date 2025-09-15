WEDNESDAY: Get free help with family law matters from the State Bar of Arizona

PHOENIX — From child custody hearings and divorce to figuring out child support payments - these can be difficult and even overwhelming to navigate, but we’re here to help.

This week, the Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona for our monthly phone bank.

On Wednesday, September 17th, from 5-7 p.m., legal experts will be in our studio available to answer your questions related to Family Law – completely free of charge.

“This has been such a cool event, and I’ve answered so many calls, a lot of calls that we’re receiving are a dissolution of marriage, a lot of questions about juvenile law, guardianship,” one of the State Bar of Arizona volunteers said while speaking at our last family law phone bank.

Be sure to tune into ABC15 on Wednesday.

We will provide the phone number to call as soon as the phone lines open at 5p.m.

