Watch for these three election-themed scams

PHOENIX — Election Day 2024 is quickly approaching. As the day draws near, emotions are running high. Don't let those emotions leave you vulnerable to exploitation by scammers!

Phishing emails, scam texts and calls, and bogus websites - they're all mainstays for scammers trying to gain access to your cash or information. However, some new tricks are being revealed that you need to be on the lookout for so you don't fall victim.

Free swag from candidates.

One of the most common scams starts with the promise of free swag. You may receive a message promising free things from your favorite candidate. But here's the catch, you have to pay for shipping upfront. That's where the problem happens. One of the most common is a text or email that promises to send you free swag of your favorite candidate. All you have to do is pay for shipping. The problem is, the shipping price may be enormous and even if you pay it you may never receive anything in the mail.

Get a gift if you share your political thoughts.

Another scam offers a gift if you share your thoughts in a political survey. The survey may look legitimate, however the questions will be a mix of political and personal ones. This is so crooks can use that information to target you in future scams.

Political donation payments.

You should question any website asking for a political donation. Scammers often disguise their websites as a political action committee. Look closely at websites to confirm they are legitimate. If you're questioning a PAC, you can check the Federal Election Commission's website to verify the group.

Also, if you donate, use a credit card. You'll have more protection in instances of fraud compared to a debit card or other payment forms. Remember, be vigilant by checking your bank statements often!

Scammers hope to prey on your emotions, so the best way to avoid becoming a victim is to take a breath and let your cooler, more rational side reign.

Tips to protect yourself from election-themed scams:

-Slow down. If anyone claims you need to act immediately, take a step back.

-Know what information pollsters do NOT need. They may ask for demographic information or party affiliation, but they do not need to know your birth date, social security number, or financial details.

-Don't answer unknown numbers or respond to unsolicited texts. You can't get scammed if fraudsters can't reach you.

-Trust your gut! If something seems off, believe in that feeling. If you have questions, you can always check with your local election office.