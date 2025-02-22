ROC's 'Most Wanted'; Unlicensed contractor reported on by ABC15 makes list

PHOENIX — Big dreams for an RV carport became a nightmare for Valley resident, Shannon.

The Let ABC15 Know team introduced Shannon in July of 2024 after hiring Jose Flores-Espinosa and his company, Iron Horse Welding Work, to build a carport.

Shannon found the contractor on Facebook and agreed to $9,000 total for the job, with $2,000 paid upfront. Shannon says Flores-Espinosa installed several posts but then stopped working and the work that was done had issues. The posts put in are not fully straight nor flush with the concrete. Washers can be seen stacked underneath in an attempt to level the work.

For Shannon, the red flags started flying. After researching more about the company Shannon learned Flores-Espinosa is not licensed to do contracting work in Arizona.

This is not the first time consumers have brought Iron Horse Welding Work and Flores-Espinosa to the attention of ABC15. In 2021 and 2022, we reported on consumers; frustration after paying thousands of dollars for work that was never completed.

See previous reports below:



The Arizona Registrar of Contractors is warning consumers. The Registrar has now put Jose Flores-Espinosa on the ROC's Most Wanted list. It states he has 36 complaints and some previous convictions for contracting without a license.

So, how is the list determined?

The ROC says, typically, unlicensed entities on the list have previous unlicensed convictions and are actively still Contracting Without a License or have a warrant for their arrest.

The unlicensed entity has a history of multiple investigations, and the ROC believes the entity is a risk to the public due to actively Contracting Without a License. Generally speaking, they're repeat offenders.

If you see someone on the Most Wanted list, do not approach them. You're asked to contact local law enforcement or to contact the Arizona Registrar of Contractors via their online portal or by phone. In Phoenix the number is (602) 542-1525, statewide the number is 1-(877) 692-9762.

When it comes to hiring a contractor, first check if they're licensed. Also, make sure they are licensed for the type of work you want done.

Ensure the person actually works for the company they claim to and are not misrepresenting themselves under another license. Call the company yourself to verify this.

Get a written estimate with itemized costs and get more than one!

Remember, if someone wants all of the money upfront - it's a red flag!