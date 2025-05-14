Report: Arizonans must work 70+ hours a week to afford the average apartment

PHOENIX — Are rising prices forcing you to change how or where you spend your money just to keep a roof over your head?

Housing affordability continues to be difficult for many Arizonans to reach, and new data reveals just how many hours people need to work each week to afford a place of their own.

106 hours - and that's an improvement!

A recent report from real estate website Redfin highlights that across the U.S., a minimum-wage worker would need to clock in 106 hours per week to afford the median rent of nearly $1,600 per month. That's based on the federal minimum wage of $7.25, which hasn't increased since 2009.

While the number sounds staggering, it's actually down from the 125 hours per week required in 2022 when rents were at a record high.

Arizonans need to work 70+ hours a week

In Arizona, the numbers are slightly better, but still grim. According to the report, a minimum-wage worker would need to work 77 hours a week to afford the median asking rent of $1,430 per month. This is based on Arizona's 2024 minimum wage of $14.35, which rose to $14.70 per hour in 2025.

Housing experts say rent is considered 'affordable' when it costs no more than 30% of a renter's monthly income. However, for many workers, that threshold is long gone, and they've been forced to find roommates, move in with family, or cut costs elsewhere to afford rent.

The Let ABC15 Know team has heard from many consumers about the different ways rent costs are affecting their lives.

Debra, a viewer, shared that her rent has increased by $60 to $80 per year for the past several years. She writes, "we are left with little money after paying rent."

Another rising concern among renters is the extra fees. From valet trash service to mandatory internet charges, tenants tell us they're being charged for services they didn't ask for -- and can't opt out of.

We want to know what you're facing.



Has your rent gone up significantly in a short period of time?

Have you had to cut back on essentials or make tough budget choices?

Share your story with Let ABC15 Know by emailing us at consumer@abc15.com.