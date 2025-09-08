Phoenix woman gets $2K medical refund after 4-year fight with help from Let ABC15 Know

PHOENIX — A Valley woman who fought for four years to get a refund for a medical procedure finally received her money after reaching out to ABC15 for help.

Lex K. has dealt with health problems for years.

"I have umbilical hernias that get strangulated. So, I need to have surgery right away for it. I've had about 14 of them altogether," Lex explained.

The latest life-changing surgery for her was in December 2020, and she was thrilled to learn the hospital offered financial aid assistance.

"There was this great thing the hospital was offering, they would do a financial aid help for you if they felt that there was a need. And I was like, 'Oh, my goodness, this is incredible,'" she said.

Lex applied for financial aid and waited for approval. During that time, she was sent to collections.

"I was told, 'Hey, if I pay this collection bill, if I get approved for the financial aid application, I'd be refunded back for it.' A year later, I was approved 100%," Lex added.

Despite her approval, getting the refund proved nearly impossible.

For four years, Lex followed up with the company repeatedly, always receiving different explanations or, worse, she was ignored entirely.

"I would be told that someone would call me back. No one would call me back. No one would follow up with me," she said.

After four years of back and forth, Lex was ready to give up. That's when she decided it was time to ask for help.

"I was sitting at home by myself, and I said, 'You know what? I haven't done everything that I can do,'" she said.

"I haven't asked anybody to help me. So, I reached out to a bunch of other newspapers, newscasts as well, and ABC15 was the only person that responded to me. And it felt like such a lifeline," Lex added.

ABC15's Better Business Bureau volunteer, Darlene, truly was the lifeline Lex needed.

"In two months, she was able to take care of an issue that I've been fighting for over four years to do. I know that sounds crazy, but when you depend on this money, you will go crazy trying to get it," Lex said.

She finally received her $2,000 refund.

"I couldn't believe it, and I call Barbara my little angel, because none of this would have happened without her," she said.

ABC15's Better Business Bureau volunteers are ready to be lifelines for people who need help with consumer issues. If you are interested in joining the team, click here.

As always, if you have a consumer problem, we're here to help! Email Consumer@abc15.com.