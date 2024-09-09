Phoenix police warning of fake speeding ticket text messages being delivered

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have put out a warning about a new text message scam where people are told they need to pay a fake speeding ticket or other traffic violation.

ABC15 reached out to police for answers after a viewer contacted us about the scam. In the example below, the viewer is told they were caught by a speeding camera in the City of Phoenix. The message says the person needs to make a payment within 48 hours or they will have to go to court.

ABC15 viewer

"If you receive this text or a similar one, do not visit the website, do not make payment, and immediately delete it," a release from the Phoenix Police Department said.

Phoenix police say the city or the Phoenix Municipal Court will not seek or request payment by text or email. Anyone unsure about a fee or violation can call the court at 602-262-6421.

It's unclear who is sending out the message. Read the full release from Phoenix police below:

"The Phoenix Police Department has been made aware of an ongoing scam involving fake text messages made to look like texts from the City of Phoenix or the Phoenix Municipal Court.

The texts falsely claim that a “speed monitoring camera” has recorded them speeding in a school zone, and the phony speeding violation can be handled by visiting a linked fake website to make payment instead of appearing in court.

If you receive this text or a similar one, do not visit the website, do not make payment and immediately delete it.

For any case in the Phoenix Municipal Court, the Court will never seek or request payment by text or email.

For anyone unsure about any communication you have received seeking payment for a traffic violation or other offense that is asserted to be in the Phoenix Municipal Court, please call the Court at 602-262-6421.

The fake text messages described above are not connected with the City of Phoenix or the Phoenix Municipal Court in any way.

Sergeant Mayra Reeson

Public Affairs Bureau"