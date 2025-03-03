Let ABC15 Know tracks three big class action lawsuits you need to know

PHOENIX — When you pay for something, you expect to get what's advertised! But the Let ABC15 Know team is tracking three class action lawsuits involving popular beauty and exercise products that claim otherwise.

A promise of effectively smoothing wrinkles and clearing acne, but a class action lawsuit alleges that Proctor & Gamble falsely advertised that their Olay cleansers contained retinal. The lawsuit maintains that when consumers rinse off a cleanser, the retinol would rinse off as well - minimizing its impact. According to the lawsuit, consumers would not have paid as much if they had known the truth. The lawsuit also claims the Olay retinol in the cleansers was not shipped nor stored properly, which would have impacted it as well.

The lawsuit claimed the following Olay retinol cleansers are falsely advertised:

Olay Cleaning & Renewing Body Wash with Retinol

Olay Nighttime Rinse-off Body Conditioner with Retinol

Olay Smoothing Daily Facial Cleanser Retinol 24 + Peptide

Olay Renewing Exfoliating Cleanser with Retinol

Olay Cleansing Melts + Retinol

Another class action lawsuit has reached a settlement: Saks Off 5th has agreed to pay $1.5 million after claims it advertised false discounts on products to trick customers into making purchases. Consumers who shopped at a location in California or anyone who shopped online between January 1, 2011, and November 1, 2024, and who has not received a refund or credit for their purchases could benefit.

Consumers have until March 16 to submit a claim.

Saks Off 5th has not admitted any wrongdoing.

Learn more about the settlement online.

Consumers who bought NordicTrack or ProForm workout equipment could benefit from a class action lawsuit: The lawsuit claims iFit sold some equipment with defective touchscreen consoles. The screens are meant to facilitate live-streaming workouts and other services.

iFit has not admitted wrongdoing but has agreed to pay an undisclosed sum.

Consumers who bought certain models before January 23, 2023, could benefit from the settlement, which provides repairs, refunds, and credit for alleged machine defects.

Consumers have until May 6 to submit a claim.

See if you qualify online.