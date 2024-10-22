Let ABC15 Know, State Bar of Arizona partner for estate-planning phone bank

It's a difficult topic for so many people: end-of-life planning. However, it's a topic best met head-on.

Estate planning is the only way to make sure your wishes are carried out at the time of your death and your loved ones are left with a guide to tackle difficult decisions.

Your situation could be easy or complicated. Either way, you don't want to get this wrong.

To help, the Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona.

On Wednesday, October 23, you can get free help from attorneys who handle these difficult issues.

Attorneys will be in the studio from 5 to 7 p.m. that day answering your questions. You can call 1-855-522-1515, but phone lines will only be active during those hours.

We'll have attorneys who specialize in probate matters and setting up living trusts and wills.

They can also help with what you should have in place now and what help you'd get from an attorney versus setting up a will yourself.

Learn more about Arizona Probate Court here.

Nolo.com offers more help with will requirements in Arizona.