Let ABC15 Know phone bank: Veterans can get FREE legal advice on a variety of issues

Call 1-855-522-1515 from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12
Arizonans and people across the country honored veteran servicemembers this past Veterans Day weekend. The Let ABC15 Know team is honoring our veterans by trying to help them!

Legal professionals specializing in veteran-related issues will be in our studio taking your calls, answering your questions, and hopefully guiding you to a solution.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 5-7 p.m., we're partnering with the State Bar of Arizona.

For two hours, volunteer legal professionals will be on the phone to help you with issues that could include:

  • Disability benefits and appeals
  • Discharge upgrades
  • Records corrections
  • Education benefits
  • Medical retirement
  • Veteran affairs

Gather your notes and talk to a professional for free!
Phone lines will only be open from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. You can call 1-855-522-1515.

