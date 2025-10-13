Let ABC15 Know phone bank to offer free help for veterans and their families

PHOENIX — Ahead of Veterans Day, the Let ABC15 Know team wants to offer help and support for those who have and are actively serving our country.

The next Let ABC15 Know phone bank with the State Bar of Arizona will focus on Veteran benefits.

On Wednesday, October 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., legal professionals specializing in veteran-related issues will be in our studio taking calls and answering your questions – free of charge.

These volunteers from the State Bar of Arizona will be able to help with issues like:

Disability benefits and appeals

Discharge upgrades

Records corrections

Education benefits

Medical retirement

Veteran affairs

Get your notes and documents ready and be sure to tune in when the phone lines open!

That is when we will give out the phone number to call.

