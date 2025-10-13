Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Let ABC15 Know phone bank to offer free help for veterans and their families

The event will take place on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
PHOENIX — Ahead of Veterans Day, the Let ABC15 Know team wants to offer help and support for those who have and are actively serving our country.

The next Let ABC15 Know phone bank with the State Bar of Arizona will focus on Veteran benefits.

On Wednesday, October 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., legal professionals specializing in veteran-related issues will be in our studio taking calls and answering your questions – free of charge.

These volunteers from the State Bar of Arizona will be able to help with issues like:

  • Disability benefits and appeals
  • Discharge upgrades
  • Records corrections
  • Education benefits
  • Medical retirement
  • Veteran affairs

Get your notes and documents ready and be sure to tune in when the phone lines open!

That is when we will give out the phone number to call.

If you have a consumer issue, we want to help. Let ABC15 Know! Email Consumer@ABC15.com

