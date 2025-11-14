Let ABC15 Know helps Arizona woman resolve $1,600 ambulance bill mix-up

RIO VERDE, AZ — A Rio Verde woman who spent nearly a year fighting an ambulance bill she says she never should have received finally got relief after reaching out to Let ABC15 Know.

A year ago, Peg experienced what she described as "a near-fatal event." After being discharged from the hospital, she faced a new challenge when she received an unexpected bill for ambulance transportation.

The hospital had arranged for a transport company to take Peg to her medical appointments, and for her first appointment, an ambulance was sent to pick her up.

"I get a call saying, 'The ambulance is on its way.' And I'm like, What? An ambulance?" Peg said.

The ambulance ride came with a hefty price tag, and Peg says when she tried to question the bill, she was brushed off.

"I get a bill in the mail for almost $1,660, and I'm like 'What?' So, I called," Peg explained. "And she said, 'Well, you know, there are a few other patients who told me this too, but don't worry about it. She said, 'Just block their calls.'"

Despite this advice, Peg continued receiving notices about the ambulance bill. For eight months, she tried unsuccessfully to reach someone who could help resolve the issue.

"I made numerous calls. I would get referred to other people. I leave messages, I get no response," Peg said. "I was getting nowhere. I was so frustrated."

The situation escalated when Peg received a notice from a collection company. Tired of fighting the bill alone, she reached out to Let ABC15 Know.

Our Better Business Bureau volunteer, Darlene, took on Peg's case.

"I was so surprised, grateful, overwhelmed, so many emotions. And hopeful for the first time," Peg said. "She kept in contact with me, either voicemail or email, very promptly, and let me know she had calls made."

Within a few weeks, Darlene received an email from the hospital stating they would pay Peg's ambulance bill. Problem solved!

"She was a godsend, a godsend. What a lifeline she is for your viewers," Peg said. "I can't thank her enough. I can't thank you all enough."

Peg says she won't wait eight months to seek help if she has any problems in the future.

And we hope you won't either! If you have a consumer issue, Let ABC15 Know. Email: Consumer@abc15.com.