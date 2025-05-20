Watch Now
Insurance claims denied? Get free attorney help

We are partnering with the State Bar of Arizona, gathering insurance attorneys in our studio on Wednesday, May 21
PHOENIX — You have insurance for your home or rental, for your car, medical, or dental needs. Some of us are even buying insurance for travel, just in case something bad happens.

We pay our premiums, but how many times do insurers drag their feet when it comes to paying you?

We are partnering with the State Bar of Arizona, gathering insurance attorneys in our studio on Wednesday, May 21.

They will take your calls from 5 to 7 p.m. and answer your questions about claim denials, lawsuits, and deadlines insurers face.

Arizona law lays out how long insurers have to investigate claims. It's usually 30 days, but there are exceptions.

So what are the deadlines in your case?

When should you file a complaint with the Arizona Department of Insurance?

Should you consider suing your insurer to get action?

From 5 to 7 p.m., our Let ABC15 Know/State Bar of Arizona Ask an Attorney phone bank will give you an opportunity to talk with insurance attorneys directly, ask, and get answers.

To reach an attorney, call 1-855-522-1515. Phone lines will be open only from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

