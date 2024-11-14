Watch Now
More than 100 Valley consumers get help at Let ABC15 Know On the Road event

More than 100 Arizonans got one-on-one help with their consumer issues as the Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau team took Let ABC15 Know on the road to Tempe Marketplace Wednesday evening.

It's an annual event offering consumers an opportunity to sit down with experts and talk about their issues in person.

This year, our team gathered 30 consumer experts and attorneys covering high-complaint consumer areas like landlord/tenant, construction, auto repair and purchase, family law, solar, scams and more.

Investigators with the Arizona Attorney General's office and with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors were also on hand to help consumers directly.

Thanks to the Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team for all of their help in making the event happen.

And a BIG THANK YOU to all of these experts who volunteered their time to help so many people. Here are their names and contact information:

Attorney Stockton Banfield
Dyer Bregman Ferris Wong & Carter
(602) 254-6008
DBFWCLegal.com

Attorney Amy Owen
Owen Law Firm
(480) 788-3367
AmyOwenLaw.com

Michelle Marin
Better Business Bureau
(602) 264-1721
BBB.org

Jasmine Hill
Better Business Bureau
(602) 264-1721
BBB.org

Ken Volk
Arizona Tenants Advocates
(480) 557-8905
ArizonaTenants.com

Attorney Hyung Choi
Choi & Fabian
(480) 517-1400

Jared Halsted
Arizona Independent Automobile Dealer's Association
(602) 246-1498
AIADA.net

Diane E. Brown
Arizona Public Interest Research Group
(602) 252-9227
ArizonaPIRG.org

Attorney Jeff Katz
Community Legal Services
(800) 852-9075
CLSAZ.org

Attorney Karen Wilson
Community Legal Services
(800) 852-9075
CLSAZ.org

Attorney Tracy Essig
Essig Law
(602) 493-2326
EssigLawTeam.com

Attorney Dawn McCraw
Consumer Attorneys
(602) 807-1527
ConsumerAttorneys.com

Emily Brodner
The Burgess Law Group
(602) 806-2100
TheBurgessLawGroup.com

Attorney David Degnan
Degnan Law
(602) 266-0531
DegnanLawAZ.com

Attorney Amy Dodell
(480) 331-3453
amy@dodellazlaw.com
DodellAZLaw.com

Attorney Daniel Rodriguez
Law offices of Daniel A. Rodriguez
(623) 404-2544
DanielRodriguezLaw.com

Attorney Stephanie Harper Easterling
Harper Easterling PLLC
(480) 442-6097
HarperEasterling.com

Attorney Kylie Huffman-Shayeb
Huffman-Shayeb Law
(480) 442-2781
HuffmanShayebLaw.com

Adrian Keller
Solar United Neighbors
SolarUnitedNeighbors.org

Joseph Branco
Arizona Attorney General's Office
(602) 542-5763
AZAG.gov/Contact-us

Mitchell Allee
Arizona Attorney General's Office
(602) 542-5763
AZAG.gov/Contact-us

Kristin Wrobel
Arizona Attorney General's Office
(602) 542-5763
AZAG.gov/Contact-us

Tammy Miller
Arizona Attorney General's Office
(602) 542-5763
AZAG.gov/Contact-us

Briseida Giner
Arizona Attorney General's Office
(602) 542-5763
AZAG.gov/Contact-us

Cindy Casaus
Arizona Registrar of Contractors
(602) 542-1525
(877) MY AZROC
ROC.AZ.gov

Maggie Roby
Arizona Registrar of Contractors
(602) 542-1525
(877) MY AZROC
ROC.AZ.gov

Patti Schuette
Arizona Registrar of Contractors
(602) 542-1525
(877) MY AZROC
ROC.AZ.gov

Joey Chester
Arizona Registrar of Contractors
(602) 542-1525
(877) MY AZROC
ROC.AZ.gov

