More than 100 Valley consumers get help at Let ABC15 Know On the Road event

More than 100 Arizonans got one-on-one help with their consumer issues as the Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau team took Let ABC15 Know on the road to Tempe Marketplace Wednesday evening.

It's an annual event offering consumers an opportunity to sit down with experts and talk about their issues in person.

This year, our team gathered 30 consumer experts and attorneys covering high-complaint consumer areas like landlord/tenant, construction, auto repair and purchase, family law, solar, scams and more.

Investigators with the Arizona Attorney General's office and with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors were also on hand to help consumers directly.

Thanks to the Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau volunteer team for all of their help in making the event happen.

And a BIG THANK YOU to all of these experts who volunteered their time to help so many people. Here are their names and contact information:

