Have an employment law question? Get answers for FREE!

You can get free one-on-one help on Wednesday
You did the work and expected to get paid, but your compensation never came? Missing just one paycheck can set up a series of other problems and put people's livelihoods at risk.

Whether you have a pay issue or another workplace problem, like discrimination or workers' compensation concerns, we have you covered!

On Wednesday, the Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona for an Employment Law phone bank.

Attorneys will be in the studio volunteering their time, taking your calls, and giving you free legal guidance. Attorneys can also advise you about contracts, safety in the workplace, discrimination, workers' comp for injuries, privacy rights, and more.

You can get free one-on-one help by calling 1-855-522-1515. Phones are only open from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

