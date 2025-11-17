Get free help with landlord and rental issues from the Let ABC15 Know Team

Are you dealing with an unresponsive landlord, property management company or apartment complex? Or maybe you have renters who are violating the terms of their lease agreement — the Let ABC15 Know team is here to help.

On Wednesday, November 19, we are teaming up with the State Bar of Arizona for our monthly phone bank.

From 5-7 p.m., legal professionals will be in our studio available to talk with you on the phone and answer your questions related to landlord/tenant issues – completely free of charge.

Once the lines open at 5 p.m., you can call 1-855-522-1515 to speak with an expert. The lines may be busy due to an influx of calls, but keep trying!

