Watch Now
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

Get FREE consumer help at the Let ABC15 Know On the Road Event

It's happening on Wednesday, November 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tempe Marketplace District Stage
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic
KNXV
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — Thousands of Arizonans turn to our Let ABC15 Know team for help solving frustrating consumer issues.

To increase access, we're taking Let ABC15 Know on the road to help you in person.

Consumers will get that chance on Wednesday, November 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tempe Marketplace District Stage.

We'll gather 30 experts and attorneys to help with your consumer issues.

We'll have experts in our biggest complaint areas, such as evictions and landlord/tenant issues, family law, including divorce and child support, auto repair and car buying, construction, scams, and more.

There will also be investigators with the Attorney General's Office and representatives with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors who you can talk to in person.

The great thing about this event is consumers sit across from an expert and discuss their issues one-on-one!

Get your paperwork ready and come to Tempe Marketplace on Wednesday, November 13 from 5 - 7 p.m.

The District Stage is located near Dave & Buster's.

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic

Let ABC15 Know

Watch for these three election-themed scams

Kirsten Johnson
Cashapp,Icon,App,On,The,Screen,Smatphone,Iphone,Closeup.,Cash

Let ABC15 Know

How to collect your share of a $15 million Cash App settlement

Christel Bell

Let ABC15 Know

Stop the spam! Arizonans inundated with political text messages

Kirsten Johnson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen