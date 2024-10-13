Get FREE consumer help at the Let ABC15 Know On the Road Event

TEMPE, AZ — Thousands of Arizonans turn to our Let ABC15 Know team for help solving frustrating consumer issues.

To increase access, we're taking Let ABC15 Know on the road to help you in person.

Consumers will get that chance on Wednesday, November 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Tempe Marketplace District Stage.

We'll gather 30 experts and attorneys to help with your consumer issues.

We'll have experts in our biggest complaint areas, such as evictions and landlord/tenant issues, family law, including divorce and child support, auto repair and car buying, construction, scams, and more.

There will also be investigators with the Attorney General's Office and representatives with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors who you can talk to in person.

The great thing about this event is consumers sit across from an expert and discuss their issues one-on-one!

Get your paperwork ready and come to Tempe Marketplace on Wednesday, November 13 from 5 - 7 p.m.

The District Stage is located near Dave & Buster's.