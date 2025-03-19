Foodborne outbreaks up in 2024 despite fewer recalls

There were fewer food recalls in 2024 compared to the year before, but the number of foodborne illnesses increased. That's according to the Public Interest Research Group's (PIRG) recent 'Food for Thought 2025' report.

The report finds more Americans became sick from contaminated food last year than the year before. Alarmingly, the report finds the number of people who were hospitalized or died from foodborne illnesses doubled from the previous year.

Key findings:



More than 500 people were hospitalized or died from contaminated food in 2024 (more than double in 2023)

Nearly all major recalls were due to Listeria, Salmonella, or E-coli

One-third of all food recalls were caused by undeclared allergens or ingredients that could make people sick

Major recalls made headlines across the country involving well-known brands including Boar's Head and McDonald's. However, the report finds while meat and poultry recalls actually decreased, the FDA dealt with an increase in recalls regarding other foods like fruits, vegetables, and snacks.

So, what can consumers do to better protect themselves?

Focus on handling food safely

Clean all surfaces thoroughly, don't cross-contaminate foods, ensure items are cooked to the correct temperature, and refrigerate foods promptly that require it. Check out the CDC's safety prevention tips online.

Stay up-to-date on recalls

This is especially important if someone in your home has an allergy, or is immunocompromised, elderly, or pregnant.

For an in-depth look at recalls and their impact across the country you can read the full 'Food for Thought 2025' report.