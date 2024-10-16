Flooded cars for sale in Arizona? How consumers can spot hurricane damage

As recent Hurricanes Milton and Helene continue to devastate the East Coast, Arizonans could also be affected - in a different way.

You've likely seen the images of cars floating down streets and in high waters. Some of those damaged cars will likely make their way to our state. According to Carfax, Arizona ranks 29th out of the top 100 metros for having flood-damaged cars in the market. Carfax estimates there were around 3,800 at the end of 2023.

With recent storms, those numbers will likely increase. However, it won't be immediate. It could take weeks, months, or even years to fix a car and potentially move to different states if a scammer is trying to take advantage of unsuspecting buyers. That means consumers need to stay vigilant.

So, how do you protect yourself?

Flood-damaged cars should be branded with new salvaged or flood titles. But sometimes after a rebuild, those cars can reappear with clean titles.

"While a car may look showroom fresh, it may be rotting from the inside out," warned Em Nguyen, Director of Public Relations with Carfax. It may be years later when the rust comes out, airbags don't work properly, or the electronics make the car unusable!

"Even a little bit of minor water damage could be a ticking time bomb," Nguyen adds.

Before buying any vehicle, consumers should always look at the reports. Run the VIN number to see if there's any water damage information. Carfax has online resources to help.

Consumers need to check for tell-tale signs the seller may be hiding damage.

Some possible signs of flood damage include a musty smell, signs of rust (check under the pedals), or an older car having new headlight covers.

"Look at the carpentry in the upholstery. Is it damp? Is it loose? See if the carpet is mismatched from the upholstery. That's a bad sign," said Nguyen.

Consumers should also check for brittle wires under the dash and hood. Look for mud in unusual places, especially high up because that could mean the car was submerged. Also, check the oil. If it's cloudy water may have gotten into the system.

Before buying a used car, take a test drive and have a mechanic with a trained eye give the vehicle a once over.

Buying a flood-damaged car could not only hurt your wallet with costly repairs, but it could also put your health and safety at risk!

"The presence of mold, or mildew, or waterborne bacteria, could lead to allergies or skin conditions [and] worsen chronic respiratory issues," Nguyen said, adding another warning for consumers in the market specifically for a used electric vehicle, "an EV that's a used car that could potentially have been in a flood zone, that could be potentially deadly because the battery could experience something that's called thermal runaway or short-circuiting, and that could spark a fire, and that fire."

The best advice with any car purchase is to do your research beforehand and get a thorough check of the vehicle.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has more tips to help avoid flood-damaged cars.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office lists laws protecting consumers when buying a car.