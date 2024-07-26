Watch Now
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

Valley consumers must stay alert for post-storm repair scams

Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.27.08 AM.png
Air 15
Roof damage near 43rd Avenue and Bell Road
Screen Shot 2024-07-25 at 8.27.08 AM.png
Posted at
and last updated

PHOENIX — First come the storms, then comes the storm repair. But consumers must be aware of who shows up at your door, because not everyone is looking to help you.

Here are some pieces of advice Arizonans can follow to help avoid monsoon home-repair scams:

  • If you didn't call or make an appointment with a contractor, don't open the door for someone you don't know.
  • Don't feel pressured or hurried into the services of a door-to-door salesperson.
  • Check the Arizona Registrar of Contractors to make sure the contractor you are looking to work with is licensed.
  • Request a list of references from the business or contractor.
  • Shop around to get multiple estimates.
  • Ask for a written, itemized contract with all associated costs.
  • Never pay the whole cost up front! Pay portions of the cost based on completion stages of the project.

If you think you have been targeted by a home repair scammer or other fraud, contact the Arizona Attorney General's office or the Registrar of Contractors.

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:

Let ABC15 Know

Uncashed checks? Forgotten deposit box? Tips to find your unclaimed property

Kirsten Johnson
ASU Solar Power

Let ABC15 Know

APS launches program to help customers find trustworthy technology installers

Christel Bell
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic

Let ABC15 Know

Missing a paycheck? Facing discrimination at work? Get free legal help

Kirsten Johnson

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen