Consumer tips from the Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau Volunteers

PHOENIX — Our Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau volunteers work every day to help Arizona consumers. Whether it is a contracting dispute, car repair issue, billing discrepancy, or anything in-between, our volunteers have taken on the case.

Now, as we wrap up National Consumer Protection Week, we want to share tips straight from the team that has seen it all.

In no particular order, below you'll find consumer tips and advice from our wonderful volunteers! (Edited for clarity and length. Some tips may appear multiple times)

Volunteer Val:



Do your due diligence BEFORE you hire someone.

Research the ROC (Registrar of Contractors) and make sure the businesses' ROC # is in good standing. Research the company on the BBB, and research the company on the internet asking for reviews. Research, research, and more research! Don't take someone's word on their business standing.



Volunteer Teri:



Stay calm and patient (we know it's difficult!).

If people will try to remain calm in the first place and work kindly through the issue, they will get a lot further.

Work with the business to find a fair solution.

Be fair with what they want from a business, ask for it, and THEN let the owner talk.



Volunteer Patrick:



Research contractors thoroughly.

Before hiring any AZ ROC contractor, individuals should check ROC licensing and complaint history. Also, check the BBB website for complaints and, more importantly, how the company responds to the complaints. Did they respond? Did they take action? Or did they ignore the complaint?

Read contracts before signing and get a copy.

Ask for references from past clients from each contractor.

Don’t make large upfront payments. Make payments based on project completion.

Volunteer Betty:



Check your receipts before leaving any store.

Whether you are making a large or small purchase, make sure to get an itemized receipt and that it reflects accurate pricing and if any discounts were awarded.



Volunteer Joe:



Use a credit card whenever possible instead of debit cards, cash, Zelle, etc.

Credit cards offer more protections and recourse for consumers in case something goes wrong or a product is not received.

Read what you sign, know what the contract says, and keep a copy.

Ask to read a printed copy before signing a contract on an electronic keypad that you haven’t been able to read.

If a promise isn’t in writing, it’s probably not enforceable!

Use registered contractors (check with the ROC).

If a contractor isn't registered and licensed with the ROC, it is a glaring red flag.

Check BBB, Yelp, ROC, and other review websites BEFORE doing business with a company.

Be aware of three-day recission periods, 15-day lemon law protections, and refund policies.

Make sure to follow any applicable timelines closely to avoid forfeiting your rights.

Get multiple quotes for big purchases.

Don’t make big purchases from door-to-door salespeople without researching the company yourself first.

Cancel the contract within three days if you regret signing.

Check with trade groups - like the Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association for solar - and perform general internet research BEFORE making big purchases.

It’s a scam if someone asks you to pay for anything with a gift card.

Don’t give your bank account or social security numbers to strangers.

Ask yourself why does the person requesting it need the number?



Volunteer Darlene:



Research and document.

Research: Before you even call someone to do any service, research them with the BBB, ROC (if applicable), AZ Attorney General's office and online reviews. Document: Many people do not document who they spoke to regarding promises made by companies. Get names and write down what is communicated. Repeat it back to the person to make sure you have it recorded correctly.



Volunteer Mary Ann:

