Consumer tips from the Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau Volunteers

PHOENIX — Our Let ABC15 Know/Better Business Bureau volunteers work every day to help Arizona consumers. Whether it is a contracting dispute, car repair issue, billing discrepancy, or anything in-between, our volunteers have taken on the case.
Now, as we wrap up National Consumer Protection Week, we want to share tips straight from the team that has seen it all.
In no particular order, below you'll find consumer tips and advice from our wonderful volunteers! (Edited for clarity and length. Some tips may appear multiple times)
Volunteer Val:
- Do your due diligence BEFORE you hire someone.
- Research the ROC (Registrar of Contractors) and make sure the businesses' ROC # is in good standing. Research the company on the BBB, and research the company on the internet asking for reviews. Research, research, and more research! Don't take someone's word on their business standing.
Volunteer Teri:
- Stay calm and patient (we know it's difficult!).
- If people will try to remain calm in the first place and work kindly through the issue, they will get a lot further.
- Work with the business to find a fair solution.
- Be fair with what they want from a business, ask for it, and THEN let the owner talk.
Volunteer Patrick:
- Research contractors thoroughly.
- Before hiring any AZ ROC contractor, individuals should check ROC licensing and complaint history. Also, check the BBB website for complaints and, more importantly, how the company responds to the complaints. Did they respond? Did they take action? Or did they ignore the complaint?
- Read contracts before signing and get a copy.
- Ask for references from past clients from each contractor.
- Don’t make large upfront payments. Make payments based on project completion.
Volunteer Betty:
- Check your receipts before leaving any store.
- Whether you are making a large or small purchase, make sure to get an itemized receipt and that it reflects accurate pricing and if any discounts were awarded.
Volunteer Joe:
- Use a credit card whenever possible instead of debit cards, cash, Zelle, etc.
- Credit cards offer more protections and recourse for consumers in case something goes wrong or a product is not received.
- Read what you sign, know what the contract says, and keep a copy.
- Ask to read a printed copy before signing a contract on an electronic keypad that you haven’t been able to read.
- If a promise isn’t in writing, it’s probably not enforceable!
- Use registered contractors (check with the ROC).
- If a contractor isn't registered and licensed with the ROC, it is a glaring red flag.
- Check BBB, Yelp, ROC, and other review websites BEFORE doing business with a company.
- Be aware of three-day recission periods, 15-day lemon law protections, and refund policies.
- Make sure to follow any applicable timelines closely to avoid forfeiting your rights.
- Get multiple quotes for big purchases.
- Don’t make big purchases from door-to-door salespeople without researching the company yourself first.
- Cancel the contract within three days if you regret signing.
- Check with trade groups - like the Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association for solar - and perform general internet research BEFORE making big purchases.
- It’s a scam if someone asks you to pay for anything with a gift card.
- Don’t give your bank account or social security numbers to strangers.
- Ask yourself why does the person requesting it need the number?
Volunteer Darlene:
- Research and document.
- Research: Before you even call someone to do any service, research them with the BBB, ROC (if applicable), AZ Attorney General's office and online reviews.
- Document: Many people do not document who they spoke to regarding promises made by companies. Get names and write down what is communicated. Repeat it back to the person to make sure you have it recorded correctly.
Volunteer Mary Ann:
- Listen carefully, take good notes, and read everything!
- Write down who you are speaking with, the full contact information for that person and company, what was discussed, and the date.
- Before signing anything, read it thoroughly.
- Do not feel “pressured” to sign a contract or provide personal information in the moment! Take a step back, take a day to think about it, confer with someone else, and ask for clarification on any confusing aspects. If needed, ask for the contract to be amended with the clarification.
- Get everything in writing.
- There is no traceability nor accountability if someone verbally communicates a commitment.
- Opt to use a credit card whenever possible.
- Do not feel “pressured” to provide banking information, including debit card info, account info, and bank routing/transfer info, as payment to a contractor or vendor.
- Protect your personal information, especially your social security number.
- It is rare that any organization needs your social security number.
- Do not immediately hire anyone that shows up at your door asking for work.
- It often times seems like a good price, but there is no opportunity to research that contractor with online reviews, BBB ratings, etc. Take a step back, get the person’s contact info and company info and do your research prior to hiring.
- Be aware of the "upsell" tactics.
- When you hire a company for a specific purpose, have them complete the agreed upon work rather than agreeing to a much larger scope of work once they are in your home.
- Don't use a callback number provided in an unexpected phone call.
- If an agency (social security, IRS, Medicare) or bank/brokerage contacts you online or via phone with a callback phone number, never use that phone number. Always look up the number you have previously called that you definitively know is the right number for the agency/bank/brokerage.
- Create strong passwords.
- Make your passwords at least 20 characters long and include numbers, letters and special characters ($,%, #, &). Never use the same password in two different places but rather create a unique password for every login. Keep your passwords in a secure file.
- Use two-factor authentication for all of your logins, including email, banking, social security, Medicare, etc.
- Apply for an IRS IP PIN (Identity Protection PIN) to be used to file your tax returns.
- This may significantly reduce the risk of a criminal filing a fraudulent tax return in your name and may deter identity theft. An ounce of prevention can save a lot of time and money!
- Consider using a dedicated email, that is not obviously similar to your name or other publicly available information, exclusively for banking and brokerage use.
- This may minimize the chance that if your primary email is compromised, your bank and brokerage information will not be at risk.
- Don't click on random ads or quizzes as these can be malicious.
- Never pay a doctor or hospital bill until you see an Explanation Of Benefits (EOB) statement from your health insurance company and reconcile it with the invoice you received.
- This will ensure that the invoice reflects the actual services you received.
- Use a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service when using any public WIFI (coffee shop, hotel, etc.).
- Absent a VPN, criminals could gain access to your device and see your personal information including your user IDs and passwords.
- Always keep your beneficiary designations for all bank and brokerage accounts updated.