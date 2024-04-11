Watch Now
Check your bill! New requirements to help consumers navigate broadband fees

Today is the deadline for major companies to start using the new, more transparent labels
Router Internet
Charles Krupa/AP
FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. Not all that long ago, managing your home network’s security didn’t involve much more than installing an antivirus program on your PC. If only it were still so simple. Home networks are a major target for cybercriminals, who use innocuous smart gadgets as stepping stones to loot data from PCs and phones. Or they may co-opt the simpler devices into much larger “botnets” that can be used to wreak havoc across the internet. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Router Internet
Posted at 5:00 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 20:00:10-04

It's a four-letter 'f' word no one likes - FEES!

We've heard from dozens of Let ABC15 Know viewers who are fed up with fees, but you can't escape them! Fees are added on to rent, travel packages, and when you buy tickets to events or concerts.

That's why the government is launching a crusade to fight junk fees. This month, they're tackling fees that may fly under many consumers' radar but are tacked on by cable companies and internet services providers.

The Federal Communications Commssion enacted new Broadband Consumer Labels regulation. It requires providers to display clear, easy-to-understand, and accurate information about the cost and performance of broadband services. Major companies have until April 10, 2024 to put the new billing labels into use while providers with 100,000 or fewer subscribers have until October 10, 2024.

An example of the new billing label is below:

If you've looked at your own bill, you may have seen one of the charge descriptions listed below, or a similar variation:

-Installation fee
-Customer service fee
-Administrative fee
-Regulatory fee
-Technology Service Fee

The goal of the new regulation is to get rid of these vague sounding fees which confuse consumers and seemingly keep charges shrouded in secrecy as to what they are actually are.

Labels must also include information about introductory rates, data allowances, broadband speeds, and links to information about network management practices and privacy policies.

The FCC has a glossary, available online, to help consumers understand the information on the label.

Check your next bill. If a provider is not displaying their labels or posting accurate information about fees or service plans, file a complaint with the FCC.

