Broken air conditioning in Arizona? Research your rebate options before buying

Summer in Arizona brings more than just the heat. It also brings high energy bills for consumers.

If your air conditioning unit is aging or you're trying to cut down on the bill by installing a more efficient unit, make sure to do your research before buying. Consumers may be enticed after hearing the word 'rebate,' but don't rely on a salesperson's guarantee that you qualify.

The terms and conditions of rebates, grants, and tax credits can differ greatly. It's best for consumers to do their own research before applying or hiring a contractor. That way, you aren't left without money or credits you were counting on receiving.

In Arizona, both APS and SRP have rebate programs. APS customers can receive a $200 rebate if they replace an old or broken A/C with a new one installed by an APS-qualified contractor. Customers in need can also receive up to $1,000 in rebate assistance. Meanwhile, SRP has a Cool Cash rebate program for upgrading units. Read the fine print because with each program, A/C units must meet certain standards, and some have installer qualifications that must be met to qualify for the rebate.

Maybe you're in a similar situation to Let ABC15 Know viewer, Cheri, who reached out with questions about national programs.

First, it's important for consumers to understand the difference between federal tax credits and state or local rebates to maximize savings.

According to the IRS, a tax credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction of the amount of tax you owe. Credits are usually claimed when a consumer files their federal tax return.

A rebate can be received in various ways, either as a point-of-sale discount or a delayed refund. Specifics of how a rebate is applied depend on the organization offering it, but rebates are often immediate and help to reduce upfront costs.

Under the Energy-Efficient Home Improvement Tax Credit, consumers can receive a credit of up to $600 for a/c units. The units must meet certain energy standards, and consumers must have all of their documentation.

Remember, consumers may also qualify for manufacturer rebates or other statewide rebate programs in Arizona.

Search the Database of State Incentives for Renewables & Efficiency to see a larger list of rebate and credit options in one place.