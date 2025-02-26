Arizona Attorney General warns of rise in scams targeting immigrants since Trump took office

Immigration scams have been on the rise since President Donald Trump took office for his second presidency last month.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is launching an effort to try to address how widespread the scams have become and how they are targeting vulnerable communities in Arizona.

Attorney General Kris Mayes spoke exclusively with ABC15's Rachel Louise Just on Tuesday, saying the scams had led to immigrants losing thousands of dollars.

"People who can't afford to lose this much money, losing money to scammers and fraudsters, is really, really disheartening and it makes angry as the Attorney General," Mayes said.

Mayes warns Arizonans to look out for high-pressure tactics, documents with empty spaces, and requests for untraceable payments, like money wires or gift cards. Anyone who believes they may be getting scammed can verify they're speaking with a legitimate immigration attorney by searching azbar.org, which lists all registered lawyers in the state.

If you think you're being scammed, report it on azag.gov by clicking "fraud and scams." You can report a scam in English or Spanish.

Learn more about what the Attorney General is doing to protect consumers and Arizona residents in the video player above