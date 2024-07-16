Are you missing a paycheck? Facing discrimination at work? Get free legal help

You did the work but when payday came, your compensation didn't. Missing a paycheck can set up a series of other problems and put your livelihood at risk.

If you have pay issues or other workplace problems, like discrimination or workers' compensation concerns, we have you covered.

On Wednesday, the Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona for an Employment Law phone bank.

Attorneys will be in the studio volunteering their time, taking your calls, and giving you free legal guidance. These attorneys also handle more than paycheck issues — they can advise you about contracts, safety in the workplace, discrimination, workers comp for injuries, privacy rights, and more.

You can get free one-on-one help by calling 1-855-522-1515. Phones are only open from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday.