Watch Now
NewsLet ABC15 Know

Actions

Are you missing a paycheck? Facing discrimination at work? Get free legal help

Phones are only open from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic
KNXV
KNXV Let ABC15 Know Generic Fullscreen Graphic
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jul 16, 2024

You did the work but when payday came, your compensation didn't. Missing a paycheck can set up a series of other problems and put your livelihood at risk.

If you have pay issues or other workplace problems, like discrimination or workers' compensation concerns, we have you covered.

On Wednesday, the Let ABC15 Know team is partnering with the State Bar of Arizona for an Employment Law phone bank.

Attorneys will be in the studio volunteering their time, taking your calls, and giving you free legal guidance. These attorneys also handle more than paycheck issues — they can advise you about contracts, safety in the workplace, discrimination, workers comp for injuries, privacy rights, and more.

You can get free one-on-one help by calling 1-855-522-1515. Phones are only open from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Latest from Let ABC15 Know:
Amazon Prime Day packages

Scripps News Life

It's Amazon Prime Day. Here's how to protect your packages from porch pirates

Elina Tarkazikis
6:31 AM, Jul 16, 2024

Let ABC15 Know

Car insurance increasing? Insurers crack down on glass claims

Kirsten Johnson
5:20 PM, Jul 15, 2024
AT T Data Breach

National News

Nearly all AT&T customers' text, phone records impacted by massive data breach

Justin Boggs
5:00 AM, Jul 12, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen