Why? Johnson and Johnson vaccine distribution drops significantly this week

If you've been holding out for that single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you may be forced to wait a little longer.

Nearly five million J&J doses were distributed across the country last week.

This week, just 785,000 doses are being distributed nationwide, according to data from the CDC.

The company isn't explaining why and neither is the federal government.

But ABC15 has learned, in a few rare cases, some people reported becoming sick- at clinics in Colorado and North Carolina after getting the single-dose vaccine.

Most of the people who had a bad reaction to the J&J vaccine in the cases reported were treated on site.

Our ABC15 Health Insider is sharing what may happen in the unlikely event you end up getting a bad allergic response,

“So sometimes it can include, you know, having a rash, difficulty breathing, sometimes the blood pressure goes low, sometimes swelling in the mouth and the airways. So this is part of an allergic reaction that we see with others. Sometimes these reactions happen with certain types of food and allergic people. So this is not a reaction that is specific to the vaccine. But we know that some people who have received the vaccine develop that reaction, but again, the number of those people who develop this reaction is extremely small. And so it's a very rare reaction to the vaccine itself."

Dr. Wassim Ballan is an infectious disease doctor at Phoenix Children’s who also says, if something like this were to happen here in Arizona, plans are in place to keep you safe.

“This is actually why after you get the vaccine, you have to wait and be monitored for at least 15 minutes after the vaccine to make sure that you're not going to develop this immediate reaction. And if you do develop that immediate reaction, the sites are equipped to deal with it.”