The unseen burden on caregivers as Arizona sees rising rates of Alzheimer's

Alzheimer’s is the fastest-growing disease in Arizona and now the seventh leading cause of death, according to CDC data and the Alzheimer's Association.

However, behind the numbers are caregivers like Mark Garrity who cares for his partner Leonard Chayrez.

Six years ago, Chayrez began showing symptoms—losing keys, forgetting tasks, and struggling with tasks at work. An early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis in his 50s brought relief but also shifted the dynamics of their relationship.

“I make sure he feels like he's adding value. And that's a lot of work,” Garrity said.

Unpaid caregiving in Arizona costs $10.2 billion annually, with nearly half a billion hours of care provided. Lori Nisson of Banner Health's Alzheimer's Institute warns the state lacks enough dementia specialists to meet growing demand.

But she says new treatments, early detection, and support groups are sources of hope.

When to See Your Doctor

Experts say early detection of Alzheimer’s can make a significant difference.

How to Lower Your Risk

Healthy habits like regular exercise, a balanced diet, and quality sleep can reduce your risk of developing Alzheimer’s. More tips and strategies are available at Banner Health’s Alzheimer’s Prevention page.

Find a Support Group

If you or a loved one are affected by Alzheimer’s, experts say connecting with others can provide comfort and guidance. Locate local support groups through the Alzheimer’s Association.

Hear more about Chayrez's story in the player above.