Planned Parenthood Arizona resumes gender-affirming care after 'brief pause'

PHOENIX — Planned Parenthood Arizona has resumed gender-affirming care after what the non-profit is calling a "brief pause" in services.

ABC15 first learned of the pause on Friday after an ABC15 viewer, who identifies as transgender, got in touch with us, saying their appointment for GAC had been cancelled.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti reached out directly to PPAZ. In a statement Tuesday afternoon, the group said:

“Planned Parenthood Arizona deeply values and is dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community, which includes our patients, supporters, and staff. We recognize how critical it is for our patients to have certainty to access essential services, including gender-affirming care.

After a brief pause, we are pleased to announce the continuation of our gender-affirming care services. This pause occurred out of an abundance of caution after threats to the Medicaid services in our state.

The onslaught of attacks on sexual and reproductive health care services in Arizona and across the country is alarming, and is a clear, continued effort to shut down Planned Parenthood. This will not be the last threat that aims to deny people medically sound, essential health care, needlessly putting them at risk and unnecessarily creating chaos and confusion around the accessibility of services.”

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, there have been a number of executive orders targeting the transgender community as well as DEI initiatives and the funding that surrounds them.

Critics say it's not only created confusion, it's also created interruptions in critical services.

Other Arizona organizations have been forced to temporarily put GAC on pause while working out details of new executive orders.

But President Trump and his administration claim they are carrying out the will of the voters. On the first day of his second term, President Trump signed an order saying the federal government would only recognize "two sexes - male and female." The White House also says it's working to end what it calls "radical and wasteful" government DEI programs.

But other groups like the ACLU have said the Trump Administration's approach is not only demonizing the transgender community, it's also dangerous and harmful.