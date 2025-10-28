Open enrollment nears as Arizonans face skyrocketing premium costs

PHOENIX — For Arizonans who shop on the public marketplace for their healthcare, federal open enrollment will begin on Nov. 1, with serious cost hikes if the government shutdown continues.

The Arizona Department of Insurance said Affordable Care Act (ACA) plan premiums could go up by more than 55% in 2026, if enhanced premium tax credits are not extended.

The debate over the future of the tax credits, which were expanded during the pandemic, has led to a federal government standstill.

Valley resident Tony Hamrick is hoping to get a lower-cost ACA plan. However, he said shopping for insurance for his family of four is harder than buying a plan for his pet.

“My dog has insurance, but I don't have it, you know, and my wife doesn't have it, so we're just hoping that we can get a plan,” Hamrick said.

KFF Policy Analyst Matt McGough said that the end of the premium tax credits would impact small business owners, employees, and those in the gig economy, as those groups make up half of all Americans on the ACA Marketplace.

“We might see people leave small businesses or leave the flexibility that comes with gig work because they need to have an affordable healthcare option,” McGough said.

In a letter to insurance companies, Senator Ruben Gallego said roughly 370,000 Arizonans depend on ACA premium tax credits to afford health insurance.