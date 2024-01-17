New American Cancer Society report shows fewer people are dying from cancer

The American Cancer Society released its 2024 Cancer Statistics Report on Wednesday, revealing the number of people dying from cancer continues to decline.

The data shows there have been over four million fewer deaths in the United States since 1991. Researchers say earlier detection and improved treatment could be why.

Despite that, the report states that over two million new cancer cases are projected for 2024 and over 600,000 deaths are expected in the U.S.

In fact, researchers say there has been an increase in breast, prostate, colorectal, and cervical cancer among young adults.

“I think we're all grappling with what is the environmental factor which is changing the cancer incidents and mortality amongst the young,” said Dr. Bill Dahut, with the American Cancer Society.

You can read the full report here.

There is also a 24/7 cancer helpline through the American Cancer Society that provides information and answers for people dealing with cancer.