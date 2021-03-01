Pitch a Kiss for Autism: Awareness, fundraising event taking place in Valley

Several non-profit organizations are working to raise awareness and money as part of a ‘Pitch a Kiss’ campaign that’s taking place during Spring Training.

The Pitch a Kiss for Autism campaign kicked off last week featuring some familiar faces in the Valley including former Arizona Diamondbacks pitching coach Mike Butcher.

Here’s how it works — the public is asked to share a video to help kick off Spring Training with a baseball-theme that can be shared on social media with the hope of raising $5 to $15 dollars a video.

According to Pitch A Kiss, here’s how it works:

How to Pitch a Kiss:

Make a Donation Record your own creative, fun short video of you “pitching a kiss” (see examples to the left) Upload your video to your social media platforms. Add the donation website www.pitchakiss.org and hashtag #pitchakiss2021 Invite your friends, family and co-workers to join you to Pitch a Kiss. Have fun. Be safe. Thank you.

The awareness campaign will help several non-profits helping kids and adults with autism: Seeds for Autism, CAPA, Autism Society of Greater Phoenix and Kids With Autism Can.

The event, which will run from Feb. 26 through April 16, “is a quick and fun way to participate in spring training even if we can’t go to the ballparks,” said Mary Ann LaRoche, Executive Director at SEEDs for Autism. “We’re ready to start the season by adding a creative ‘designated hitter’ to the lineup that we hope will be a home run for our kids.”