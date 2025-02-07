Liberty Elementary School Board President resigns after backlash to staff resignations

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Liberty Elementary School District Board President has resigned after a contentious board meeting Monday night where parents and teachers stood up to the board over dozens of staff resignations.

The district confirmed Bryan Parks' resignation to ABC15 Friday.

“This afternoon we received the immediate resignation of Governing Board President Bryan Parks. We appreciate his service to the Liberty community over the years,” read a statement the district provided.

The resignation comes after many parents and teachers fired back at the district's board Monday over the numerous recent resignations in the district.

Teachers told ABC15 that nearly 1,700 students, or about one-third of the student body, did not show up to class on Monday.

Parents say they kept their kids from school in a "sick out" protest ahead of Monday evening's board meeting.

The district has also not confirmed the number of students who stayed home from school on Monday.

A petition has been circulating to recall board vice president Kristopher Kenyon and former board president Bryan Parks.