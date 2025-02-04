Liberty Elementary School District Board facing backlash over teacher resignations

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye's Liberty Elementary School District Board is facing backlash over dozens of resignations in the district.

Parents say they kept their kids from school in a "sick out" protest ahead of Monday evening's board meeting.

Teachers told ABC15 that nearly 1,700 students, or about one-third of the student body, did not show up to class.

Tense moments were seen during the board meeting. Parents and teachers used a public comment session to voice concerns about apparent financial mismanagement and a culture of intimidation.

"Mr. Kenyon, I'm expecting you to ask for him to stop being president of the board, since you're all about student safety," said Peter Smith, a recall petition organizer, at the evening board meeting.

"We want to protect our children and we want to keep the teachers that are so valuable to us," said Lisamarie Lykowski, a mother of two students in the district.

A teachers union representative told ABC15 that at least 16 district staffers and 18 teachers have resigned in the last year.

Now, a petition is circulating to recall Board Vice President Kristopher Kenyon and Board President Bryan Parks, who defended his tenure.

"Can we please stop the false narrative that this board does not support or listen to teachers? This board's actions speak directly to our dedication to the support and success of our teachers. We've addressed every major concern brought to this board by our educators," said Parks.

Some who attended the meeting defended the board.

"Oh, I absolutely support the board, wholeheartedly. They're doing nothing wrong," said Misty Hernandez.

ABC15 has reached out to the district to get their response to Monday’s allegations.

The district has also not confirmed the number of students who stayed home from school on Monday.