Apache Junction dual language program continues to grow

"Welcome!" or "¡Bienvenidos!" No matter which one you say, both words are perfectly fine inside Regina Sanchez's dual-language first-grade classroom at Four Peals Elementary School in Apache Junction.

"It's the connection I have with my kids," explains Ms. Sanchez, describing her favorite part of being a dual language teacher. "They really enjoy learning from my culture, and they want to learn Spanish."

Last school year, Four Peaks Elementary School debuted its dual language program, using what's known as a 50/50 dyad model, where half the day is spent in one language and the other half in the other language. In this case, it's English and Spanish.

At the time, Four Peaks Principal Yesenia "Sunni" Braaksma told us it was a goal of hers to get dual language in Apache Junction classrooms. She helped co-create the program, now in its second year - and expanding.

Last year, Four Peaks started with kindergarten. This year, they have kindergarten and added first grade so that last year's kindergarten class could continue in the dual language model. The plan will be to add second grade to the mix next year.

Some critics have argued it may be difficult for young students, still mastering their native language, to be introduced to a second language, but Ms. Sanchez says she's seen from personal experience that developing language skills can help students across the board.

"I've experienced it with my own daughter," she explains. "She's been in a dual language [program] and I was worried she would fall behind in English, but it actually helped her. She can read in both languages. She can do math in both languages...it makes them more flexible, open to new things, and more creative."

Last year, ABC15 met kindergarten student Santino Judy and his father, so we wanted to follow up and see how much Santino has learned over the past year. Santino told us not only did he learn the days of the week and colors in Spanish, he also learned about animals, telling us in Spanish that "fish" were his favorite animal, which makes sense because he's taken to Spanish like a fish to water - and he's not the only student making a splash with his new language!

Maddix Sevilla told us "rosa," or "pink," was her favorite color and offered to count to ten for ABC15's Nick Ciletti.

Something else these students can count on, according to Ms. Sanchez, is learning to recognize, love, and celebrate the world around them.

Four Peaks Elementary School Principal Yesenia "Sunni" Braaksma told Nick that this year, there are 66 students total (in both kindergarten and first grade) enrolled in dual language. Braaksma says already, there are parents putting their children on a list for dual language kindergarten for the 2026-2027 school year!