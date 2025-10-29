Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Woman seriously hurt after shooting near I-17 and Greenway Road Tuesday evening

Police say the suspect is still at large
25th Ave and Greenway GSW 10-28-25
PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt after she was reportedly shot Tuesday evening in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road around 6 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect reportedly left before police arrived.

No information has been provided about the suspect at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.

