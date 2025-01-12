Woman seriously hurt after shooting near Desert Ridge Marketplace

PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt after a shooting near Desert Ridge Marketplace Saturday morning.

Police say they received calls regarding a woman who was possibly injured and on the ground around 9:40 a.m.

When they arrived at the area near Tatum Boulevard and Rose Garden Lane, officials say they found the woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the area is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time as the incident is investigated.

Police did not say if they are searching for a suspect.

This incident remains under investigation.