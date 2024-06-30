Woman seriously hurt after being stabbed multiple times near 19th and Glendale Avenues

PHOENIX — A woman is seriously hurt after she was stabbed multiple times early Sunday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 19th and Glendale Avenues just before 1 a.m. for a stabbing.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The suspect, only being identified as a man at this point, had left the area before officers arrived.

If you have any information that may lead to an arrest in this stabbing, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or you can submit a tip online.